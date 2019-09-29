South East schools have just come up short of a spot in the top 30 in this years Sunday Times ‘Best Schools Guide’.

The table that included 400 schools nationwide, ranked the number of students gaining places at non-private third level institutes from 2016 to 2018.

Just missing out on a place in the top 30 where they had featured previously, and coming in 38th was the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles, Co.Tipperary.

Gaelcholáistes did particularly well with Coláiste Íosagáin in Dublin taking the 2nd place overall.

In Kilkenny Coláiste Pobail Osraí jumped 50 places and went from 101st to 50th place in the guide.

Compiler of the guide, Colm Murphy said:

“The Gaelcholáistes will have a built in advantage in that you get extra points in the Leaving Cert if you do it through Irish.”

“Generally speaking if parents go to the trouble of sending their kids to a school that speaks in the medium of Irish, it seems to me they’re much more committed to education in the first instance.”