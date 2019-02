The ‘Sunny South East’ is living up to its name, according to a new report.

The South East: Economy at a Glance report shows that the region gets the most sunshine of any region in Ireland.

It says the extreme South East gets on average 0.5 to two more hours of sunshine in the summer when compared to the rest of the country.

Air quality in the region is also reported to be in the top two out of ten in Ireland.

