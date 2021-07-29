By Cillian Doyle.

An additional €10.5 million investment has been announced for rural roads and laneways.

The Local Improvement Scheme will improve non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms.

In the South East, Carlow has received €193,931 there’s €469,777 for Kilkenny while Tipperary receives €101,562.

Wexford has been allocated €303,908 with €593,597 to Waterford.

The allocation represents a doubling of the budget under the Local Improvement Scheme bringing the overall annual spend to a record €21 million.