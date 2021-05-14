By Cillian Doyle.

A South East native is hoping to hike and bike around County Waterford in 36 hours on Friday the 28th of May.

It’s part of a fundraiser to raise funds for Ireland’s only children’s hospice, Laura Lynn Hospice.

Mark McConnell will cycle the Greenway, hike the Knockmealdown mountain range and run from Cappaquin to Abbeyside Park, a total of 200 kilometres.

Mark hopes to raise €1,000 for the LauraLynn Hospice.

Speaking to Beat News, the West Waterford man explains why he picked the hospice:

“They support children who have life-limiting conditions, end of life care and family support in cases of bereavement of a child.”

“Any donations, anything at all that can go towards this – because it can happen to anybody – the work that they do up there is phenomenal.”

For more info, you can click here.