A South East energy agency says the recent report on climate change is not a surprise.

Last week, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of a ‘code red’ situation for humanity if global warming is not tackled urgently.

The report found that current emissions will cause temperatures to rise by 1.5 per cent in the next 20 years.

It also suggested that human activity is causing extreme weather events outlining that only a rapid reduction in greenhouse gases in the next 10 years can prevent a climate breakdown.

Speaking to Beat News, Alex Hamilton from the Three Counties Energy Agency says climate change is real and real change is needed.

“It’s one of these reports that come out and really highlight the issue and reiterate that change is needed. Now is absolutely the time we need to do it.

Everyone uses energy but there are very simple changes you can make. Turn off the lights when you leave a room and change your lights to LED’s and if everyone just literally does one or two small actions, we can help make change in a big way.”