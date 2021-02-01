The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has released the Homelessness Report for December 2020.

It details households accessing emergency accommodation during the 21st and 27th of December.

During this time, 970 families nationwide were declared homeless.

In the South East, 14 families were living in private or temporary emergency accommodation Christmas week.

There were 51 adults declared homeless in Waterford, 36 each in both Carlow and Tipperary, 28 in Kilkenny and 18 in Wexford.

The total number of homeless individuals, including dependents fell from 8,484 in November to 8,200 at end December, a decrease of 284 (3.3%).

The numbers in emergency accommodation fell by almost 16% over the past year.

These reductions are not just down to the enhanced private rented sector protections introduced during COVID-19.

Commenting on the details contained in the reports published today, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said; “Local authorities and voluntary organisations have done a huge amount of work, and the Government has taken a lead role in providing investment and support.”

The report also found that the level of family homelessness is now at it’s lowest since March 2016.