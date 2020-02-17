14 per cent of the population is at risk of falling below the poverty line, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In 2018, the at risk of poverty rate for women was almost 15%, 2% higher than men.

The consistent poverty rate that year was 5% – meaning these people were deprived of two or more goods or services essential for a basic living standard.

This was most prevalent here in the South-East Region, and lowest in Dublin.

According to the CSO the highest consistent poverty rate was in the South-East region at 9.1% while the lowest was in Dublin at 3.4%.

The South-East also had the highest number people at risk of poverty at 21.4% while the lowest was in Dublin at 9.8%.