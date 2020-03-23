Fishermen across the South East are feeling the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

Their trawlers have been tied up since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Fish is one of the country’s biggest exports – but it hasn’t been possible to sell their catch – due to borders being closed in Europe.

Eamonn Moss is a skipper based in Kilmore Quay in County Wexford, he took to social media to highlight their struggles as a result of the virus outbreak.

Kilmore Quay fishing fleet tied up due to no sale of fish anywhere in Europe prices so low unviable to go to sea we… Posted by Eamon Moss on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Speaking to Beat news, Eamonn says they need assistance from the Government and the European Union:

“We can catch the fish, but we can’t sell it. There’s money in the EU for fisheries, we just need to be given access to the funds.”