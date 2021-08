Photo: Waterford City Fire Service Facebook

By Cillian Doyle.

Crews from Waterford and Kilkenny fire services tackled a ‘large blaze’ in Co Waterford last night.

Blue watch along with crews from Waterford City and Thomastown were alerted of a fire in the Ard Rí area at 11:30pm last night.

Waterford City Fire Service says the fire at the old Jury’s Hotel lasted for several hours.

Construction machinery and building materials were badly damaged during the fire.