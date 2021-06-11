Photo thanks to Joe Kelly of The Irish Farmers Association.

Pictured: Protests in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

By Cillian Doyle.

Protests by hundreds of farmers took place across the country today to raise concerns about the future of the sector.


Demonstrations took place in 30 towns nationwide, including Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford over reforms to the EU Common Agricultural Policy and the government’s Climate Action Bill.

The Irish Farmers Association says it’s a “twin attack” and that the changes could shut down commercial farming here.

IFA President and Tipperary Man Tim Cullinane says the farming sector is vital for rural regions:

“We’re out today from up and down the country”

“We want to highlight the value of our sector to the rural economy – not just for farmers but for town and villages up and down the country – this sector employs 300,000 people”

