People in the South East are being urged to ‘squeeze in a read’.

Today is National Reading Day and a new campaign has been launched to encourage people in Ireland to complete a book.

‘Ireland Reads’ have teamed up with various Waterford Libraries which aims to celebrate reading which is part of the government’s Keep Well Initiative.

Speaking to Beat News, Waterford Librarian Tracy McEneaney explains more.

“The campaign wants everyone to squeeze in a read. How we want you to do that is, we want you to pledge 10 minutes or 20 minutes of reading and you can pledge however long you intend on reading that day.

“We want you to pledge And when we say reading, it can be a book, it can be a newspaper, it can be a magazine.”

“Because our libraries are closed due to Covid, the use of our books, eBooks and audio books has increased by 150% .

“It’s a form of escapism. Books are absolutely brilliant.”