By Cillian Doyle.

Kilkenny Design, home of Irish craft and design, is calling on people in the South East to celebrate the women in their life.

Not only during March, the usual month in which to mark female history and empowerment, but 365 days a year.

This month, Kilkenny Design are providing an open letter platform on their website to allow people to write a letter to women who made them who they are.

For every letter downloaded in March, Kilkenny Design will donate €1 to Safe Ireland.

Speaking to Beat news, Evelyn Moynihan, Brand and Commercial Director at Kilkenny Design explains why they set up the open letter platform:

“Supporting women is very close to Kilkenny Design’s hearts – over 2/3’s of our colleagues are female and 80% of our senior team comprises of women including our CEO Marion and her two daughters.”

“Kilkenny Design’s mission has always been to elovate women both inside and outside the business.”

To download a letter template and write a hand written letter to a woman in your life you can click here.