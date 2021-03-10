A Superindent in the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau says we could see more average speed cameras across the South-East, if the pilot project proves a success.

The camera, which will be situated between Junctions 26 Nenagh West and 27 Birdhill on the M7, will catch speeding motorists under a new system that measures their average speed between two points.

The system measures the time it takes to travel the distance between the two cameras, and then calculates the car’s average speed.

A similar system introduced in the Port Tunnel in Dublin has seen a 55 per cent decrease in the number of drivers breaking the speed limit.

And speaking to Beat News, Superintendent Tom Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau says if successful, we could see more on motorways across the South-East.

“I would definitely see scope for a rollout on the other motorway networks, but I want to stress it’s about ensuring driver compliance and driver safety, not prosecutions.”

“Even for that section of motorway – say between Borris-in-Ossory and Annacotty between 2018 and 2020 – there were 19 collisions there including one fatal collision and six serious injury collisions.

“The whole objective is about trying to educate motorists to reduce their speed and drive within their capabilities on the road, get to their end journey safely and in one piece.

“The whole key behind this is that they will be well advertised in advance that you are coming into a speed detection zone, so there’ll be plenty of advertising in advance.”

You can listen to the interview in full below: