Kevin Galvin

One prominent Irish businessman is no longer accepting cash stored in bras.

Matress Mick, who owns stores in Carlow and Waterford, has taken to social media to denounce the practice of women storing cash in their underwear, with a heatwave continuing in Ireland.

On facebook, Mick has addressed those shopping at the Coolock outfit, urging customers “not to pay us from their bras and keep your Euro notes in your purse or handbag at all times”.

The furniture tycoon says due to the “soaring heat wave across Dublin and on going safe trading with social distancing” they are outlawing the practice in their store in the capital’s Northside.

The current heatwave has been extended, with temperatures to reach 30 degrees until Saturday.

A status yellow warning for high temperatures includes all five South-East counties