By Cillian Doyle.

House prices are at their highest since 2017, according to a new report by DNG.

However, the South East of Ireland, among other regions nationwide, was below the national average of price inflation with a figure of 9.6%

A new study estimates Irish property values rose by 11% over the past year.

The report from estate agents DNG says inflation was highest in the Mid-West region with a figure of 15.8& which includes Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary.

The DNG report estimates property values in the Mid-West region jumped by nearly 16% over the last year.