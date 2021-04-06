By Joleen Murphy

Over half a million euro has been allocated for 68 heritage projects in the South East.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan has announced that every county will benefit from a total of 3 million euro under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary county councils will each receive a share of the funding worth just over 512,000 euro.

It follows the decision by Cabinet earlier this week to implement a limited, phased easing of restrictions in the construction sector from April.

477 built heritage projects are to benefit nationwide.

Waterford City and County Council will recieve over 136 thousand euro followed by 117,600 euro in Kilkenny.

Both Wexford and Tipperary County Council’s will receive 94,800 each while Carlow County Council will get 72 thousand euro.

Details of awards granted under the Department’s other built heritage scheme, the Historic Structures Fund, will be announced following their assessment in the coming weeks.