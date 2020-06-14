Thousands of homes and businesses are without power this morning following lightening storms overnight.

The ESB says last night’s electrical storms were “significant” and all of its crews are out working to restore power today.

Several thousand customers are affected in Enniscorthy, Waterford and Clonmel.

Thunder and lightning in #Wexford at the moment. What’s it like where you are? pic.twitter.com/iLoLWFF4bz — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) June 13, 2020

They are urging people to check its website for restoration times.

https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/

Meanwhile, Met Éireann are forecasting more thunderstorms today and tonight.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms will become isolated tonight with good clear spells developing,” they say in a post on their website.

Throughout this afternoon, it is expected to be warm and humid with high temperatures of 23C.