People across the South East are being encouraged to join a free webinar tonight focusing on mental health.

“Let’s talk about mental health” is a free live and interactive on-line wellness workshop that takes place at 7pm.

It’s being hosted by SOS facilitator Bob Carley and people can register on www.suicideorsurive.ie

Liam Brazil from SOS Waterford spoke to Beat news about the event, and urged as many people as possible to get involved.

You can listen to the full interview below: