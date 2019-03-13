Sorry, Teresa Mannion but there’s a new Six One weather reporter taking the spotlight.

Last night, RTE’s Eileen Magnier broadcasted from Bundoran, Co. Donegal in a bid to keep the country updated on Storm Gareth.

Gusts up to 130kph shook Magnier as she listed the counties enduring a Status Orange wind warning.

Viewers took to the social media in their droves to compliment her professionalism and appealed to the national broadcaster to buy her a hat.

Teresa Mannion’s RTE weather report in 2015 garnered worldwide attention. From Buzzfeed to parodies and even featured on Ariana Grande snapchat.

Not all heroes wear capes, folks.

