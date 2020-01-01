There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,373,244.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 01, 2020 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 2, 7, 14, 22, 35, 36 | 21 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize. 2, 9, 14, 18, 25, 31 | 15 Lotto Results – Jackpot €4,373,244 There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 67,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €312,042. 4, 5, 23, 30, 42, 47 | 3 Lotto Plus 1 Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. 11, 14, 15, 25, 36, 44 | 27 Lotto Plus 2 Results – Jackpot €250,000 There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. 5, 11, 16, 19, 34, 45 | 22 Lotto 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 4, 5, 23, 30, 42, 47 | 3 Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 11, 14, 15, 25, 36, 44 | 27 Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 5, 11, 16, 19, 34, 45 | 22