A number of students at Waterford College of Further Education didn’t receive their SUSI maintenance grants this month.

Students had been expecting their monthly allowance to hit their bank accounts last Friday, the 21st of February.

A statement from the grants awarding body says W.C.F.E didn’t confirm continued attendance for a number of students, which meant the funds weren’t released to the students.

The college has now updated their attendance records and SUSI has scheduled a payment for this coming Friday for those affected students.

“A SUSI spokesperson said: “In order to process student grant maintenance payments, SUSI verifies PLC students’ continued attendance on their course with their college each month.

“Waterford College of Further Education (WCFE) did not confirm continued attendance for a number students which meant that Friday’s (21st February 2020) maintenance grant payment could not be released to these students.

“To ensure these students receive their maintenance payment as soon as possible, SUSI is working closely with WCFE. WCFE has now updated the attendance records and SUSI has scheduled an additional payment date on Friday 28th February 2020 for affected students.”