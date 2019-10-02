Some safety tips to remember ahead of Hurricane Lorenzo

In light of the weather warnings for the days ahead, various bodies have advised the public of some safety steps to keep you and your family safe.

Met Éireann have issued three weather warnings, including a status orange wind warning for six western counties and a status yellow wind and rain warning for the whole country.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter to have advised their followers of the following:

Power cuts are likely – remember to charge your phone and powerbank

Pop new batteries in your torch. Don’t forget your torch in the car too

If the power goes, use LED candles – not real ones

Flooding is possible, prepare now

AA Home Insurance has advised home-owners to carry out some basic storm-proofing tips if they experience severe weather in the coming days.

The AA have also recommended clearing any loose debris from the gutters and drains of your home ahead of the storm, as well as trimming any bushes or small trees which could cause damage to your home during high winds.

Prepare Your Home In Advance

Keep an eye out for severe weather warnings in your area, and be prepared if there is a risk of a power cut.

Visually inspect your roof for loose tiles or damaged chimney pots and get any problems repaired. Also, make sure your TV aerial is secured.

Clear your gutters and drain pipes to avoid blockages.

Trim back any bushes or small trees that could damage your windows in a high wind. Be particularly mindful of any older trees in your garden which could have loose roots.

Put a storm kit together: clothes, food and bottled water, a first aid kit; any necessary medication and emergency phone numbers; blankets and bin bags; a torch, batteries. Hopefully you won’t need it, but it’s always better to be prepared.

Make sure you know where to turn off your electricity, gas and water supplies.

Before A Storm Arrives

Secure any loose garden items, such as tools and chairs, to prevent them from being blown away. Unplug all non-essential electrical devices to avoid damage from power surges caused by lightning strikes. Park your car in a garage if possible, or move it away from buildings and trees. If you have any vulnerable neighbours, don’t forget to check with them to see if they need any help before and after a storm.



And of course, don’t make unnecessary journeys folks.