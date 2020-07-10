It would be realistic to think some restrictions could be brought back if the spread of Covid-19 continues to rise, according to he chair of the expert advisory group.

The latest statistics show young people are the majority of new cases, with all of the 23 confirmed last night under the age of 45.

Health officials say the next seven days will show how the reopening of hairdresser and bars serving food in Phase Three has affected the disease here.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory has been asked if restrictions could be reimposed:

“I would think you’re fairly pragmatic and realistic to be honest.”

“We do want people to get back to some normality, we have a better infrastructure now.”

“We wouldn’t want to be reimposing any national level restrictions.”