Significant numbers of Leaving Cert students have been marked down in their oral exams through no fault of their own.

It’s after some examiners told The Irish Times that key sections of oral interviews were left out completely, while it was clear that many instructions had not been followed.

This year, oral exams were conducted by the student’s teacher, before being sent to the State Examinations Commission for marking.

Former headmaster, Arthur Godsil, doesn’t think students will have anything to worry about:

“In essence, this is a failure of the marking scheme, or the application of the marking scheme.”

“Every year, the marking schemes of different papers are altered to make sure the bell-curve of marking is achieved, this I believe will be no different.”