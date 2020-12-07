Driving tests have been cancelled this morning in parts of the country due to icy temperatures overnight.

The Road Safety Authority made the decision last night, and has been contacting those affected.

It says it will rebook any cancelled tests for free — and is offering the option to people who believe the conditions are not safe.

Spokesperson Brian Farrell says early-morning tests are most likely to be affected.

“As the day goes on the conditions clear.”

“It might be the case that it’s just the first test slots in the morning that could be lost.”

“We may not be able to contact all customers, but what we’re saying is if they don’t feel safe travelling in, to get in touch and we will reschedule their test, free of charge.”