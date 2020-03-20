Creche owners are coming under fire as some are continuing to charge fees despite facilities being closed.

Some parents are reporting that they are being charged 50 per cent of the fees for April, May and June.

They have been told it is in order to retain staff and pay rent on the buildings.

However, parents are hitting out at facilities charging for a service that they are not providing.

Dublin creche owner Katie said hearing claims that businesses are greedy is upsetting.

“I haven’t slept properly since we closed,” she added.

“My staff are all sitting at home in bits. I’m at risk of losing my home. I’m trying to get money together to keep my place open.

“To keep my place sustainable for the month of April I need €20k just to pay bills that I’m not allowed to cancel.”

Useful information

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department.

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms.

HSE Live is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public.

The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024.