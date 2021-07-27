The annual Solas Cancer Support Centre’s fundraiser will be a virtual one for a second year in a row and the message is that it’s YOUR Run and Walk for Life-YOUR way.

Participants can choose their distance, their route, their day and time in undertaking their own challenge from October 8th to 10th 2021.

This year the organisers hope to encourage family and friends who have not been able to visit Waterford to take part in October. The aim this year is to see the iconic orange UPMC sponsored t-shirts across the globe.

Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, explains the huge support received in 2020: “We were blown away by the response to the virtual event last year that had 2,600 participants. This community support shows the high regard that the charity is held in within the southeast and how valuable these free services are to our clients.

As we plan for this year’s event we want to say a huge thank you to UPMC Whitfield Hospital who are the main sponsor of the 2021 event and we are thrilled to partner with them for a second year. This year sees us celebrate 10 years with Beat as media sponsor. We simply could not host the event without the Beat team, and we thank them for their continued support and friendship”.

Yet again Beat is delighted to be sponsoring the event. Speaking at the launch, Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins said:

“The Run and Walk for Life 2020 proved that anything is possible! Despite an ongoing pandemic, thousands of people all over the world showed their support for Solas Cancer Support Centre, in their own way. At Beat, we felt honoured to help the Centre amplify its important message that despite the Run and Walk taking place remotely, we could still foster that community spirit; with everyone coming together virtually for such a noble cause. After a successful remote event last year, we’re excited to build on its success in 2021.

“This is Beat’s 10th year partnering with Solas Cancer Support Centre and we have no doubt our valued listeners will help celebrate this milestone with us by registering to take part in the 2021 Run and Walk For Life. We’d like nothing more than to see that sea of orange line the streets of Waterford city once again but until it’s safe to do so, we will do all we can to ensure as many people as possible #GoOrangeForSolas virtually this year.”

Gwen Daniels, Chief Nursing Officer for UPMC in Ireland and General Manager of UPMC Whitfield Hospital, said: “UPMC is proud to partner with the Solas Cancer Support Centre as the main sponsor of the Run and Walk for Life. UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre is one of the largest integrated networks of cancer experts in the world and locally, we are a cancer care partner to hospitals and organisations across Ireland’s South East and beyond. Backed by academic research in Ireland and the U.S., our specialised team of consultant medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists and a host of skilled, experienced, and compassionate healthcare professionals work together to determine the best course of treatment and care for each patient, giving them the expert care needed to fight cancer, win, and get back to living their lives to the fullest.”

Ms Daniels continued: “For over a decade, Solas clients have attended UPMC hospitals for oncology treatment and our continuing partnership with Solas Cancer Support Centre and our support of the Run and Walk for Life ensures these patients receive the holistic care required during and after their cancer journey”.

For online registration visit www.solascentre.ie. The registration fee is €25 per adult and €15 per child and this fee includes a t-shirt and medal.

The Solas Cancer Support Centre reopened its doors on July 5th in Waterford City and in the Dungarvan based centre that supports west Waterford clients. The service operates safely in line with COVID 19 guidelines offering a range of supports. These free services include Counselling, Art Psychotherapy, Acupuncture, information and printed booklets along with online wellness programs and webinars. For enquiries, please contact the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304604 or email [email protected].

Title Image: Tracy McDaid, Manager, Solas Cancer Support Centre, Beat Presenter Debbie Ridgard, Tara Grant, Director of Quality & Patient Safety, UPMC Whitfield Hospital, Gwen Daniels, General Manager, UPMC Whitfield Hospital.