Runners and walkers at the ready…

Today marks the launch of this years Solas Cancer Support Centre’s huge annual fundraiser, the ‘Run and Walk for Life’ that takes place this year on October 13th in Waterford.

The Solas Centre has been in operation in the South East for the past eight years and provides free services to support people affected by a cancer diagnosis, their families and carers.

CEO of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins, Solas Chairperson Dee Jacques and Beat 102-103’s Financial Director Lena Murphy. Photo Credit: Noel Browne

Chairperson Dee Jacques spoke at the launch of this years ‘Run and Walk for Life’:

“The Run and Walk for life is really a special day. There are some people that have been here every year and the community really have gotten behind our major fundraising event.”

“The people of Waterford and the South East built the Solas Cancer Support Centre through the ‘Run and Walk for Life’ in 2008, 2009 and 2010 combined with capital investment.”

“This year we have seen a huge increase of the people availing of our services. We’re up almost 50%; in order to generate capacity to work with the people, this is where fundraising and events like the ‘Run and Walk For Life’ is so important.”

“It was the people that raised the roof of the Solas centre, and we want to make sure that we can continue to roll out the services that we provide for the people.”

CEO of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins is delighted to announce that Beat will be media partners once again for 2019’s event:

“The annual Run and Walk for Life is a highlight on our calendar of activities. The team at Solas Cancer Support Centre are a pleasure to deal with so we’re delighted to be media partners once again for this worthwhile fundraiser.

“We all know someone who has or had cancer in our family or among friends so it’s important that as the region’s market-leading radio station, we help this fantastic regional resource to raise as much funds as it can.”

“While it’s a poignant event, there’s a lot of fun too – it’s a very special event.”

If you’d like more information about this years ‘Run and Walk for Life’ or find out about some of the service Solas provides for people across the region you can visit https://solascentre.ie.