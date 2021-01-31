Solas Cancer Support Centre in Waterford will roll out a free education service in Waterford Primary Schools over the coming months.

The service will guide teachers in supporting bereaved children in their schools and classrooms.

The programme was developed by Brid Carroll, a Wexford psychotherapist and will reach 78 schools across Waterford.

Speaking to Beat News, Solas Manager Tracy McDaid explains more about the programme:

‘30% of our clients engaged with us around bereavement.’

‘That bereavement is because of a cancer diagnosis.’

‘We did recognise in rolling out this programme that the learning and the outcomes that Brid will be working with teachers and principals around, can be used bereavement in any circumstance and we do recognise that.’

Meanwhile Wexford psychotherapist and developer Brid Carrol says losing a loved one effects children and adults differently:

‘When a child has a loss, it’s not just a once off event.’

‘It is something that they will have to deal with at various points in their lives again.’

‘It comes up at many of milestones later on in their lives again.’

The free online course will be delivered over two days over the coming months and includes course materials and additional resources available following completion of the course.

To register for the course or for further information please contact the Solas Cancer Support Centre on [email protected] or 051 304604.