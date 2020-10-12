All weekly social welfare payments, which had been moved to a fortnightly schedule from the end of March, will be fully restored to being paid weekly with effect from Monday, November 2nd.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, weekly social welfare payments were changed to a fortnightly schedule from March 23rd.

This measure was kept under review and in August, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection moved a number of payments back to a weekly payment schedule.

These included One-parent Family Payment, Working Family Payment, Illness Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Benefit.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has now confirmed that these payments will return to a weekly schedule.

People who are in receipt of the remaining payments – such as State Pension Contributory, Non-Contributory, Widows pensions, Carer’s Allowance and Carer’s Benefit – will receive their last double week payment in the week commencing Monday, October 19th and will revert to receiving their payment each week from the week beginning November 2nd.

These customers will continue to have the option to collect their social welfare payment at their post office each week or any time for up to 90 days.

Ms Humphreys said: “I would like to re-assure these customers who will be returning to the weekly payment schedule from the start of November that they will still have the choice of collecting their payment at their post office for up to 90 days. Some customers prefer to manage their finances weekly rather than fortnightly and I fully appreciate that. There may be others who prefer to collect their social welfare payment every fortnight and I want to give them that choice.

“Following recent discussions with representatives from the Irish Postmasters Union and with Debbie Byrne of An Post Retail, I am very pleased to arrange for the social welfare payment schedule at post offices to be available to customers weekly. In addition to giving choice to our customers, this measure will support local business, our post offices and local communities.”