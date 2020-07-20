Social distancing concerns have been raised after people flocked to beaches across the South East yesterday.

Gardaí were called to redirect people heading for Duncannon in County Wexford as the council reported one of it’s busiest days.

300 people were on the strand and another 60 were in the Water, according to lifeguards.

Spokesperson David Minogue says they’ll be sending out warnings so as to avoid a repeat of yesterday:

“People are taking the opportunity as the weather improves.”

“We will be updating social media going forward, so people know which beaches are populated before they set out on their journey.”

Concerns have also been raised about social distancing in Tramore in County Waterford yesterday.

It’s understood hundreds flocked to the seaside town to enjoy some of the sunshine on offer.