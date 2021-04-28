By Dean Egan.

Social anxiety is likely to become an issue for many people as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

That’s the message from Youth Mental Health website, SpunOut.ie.

People are being encouraged to look after their mental health, as the country slowly reopens.

The long-term effects of the past year on our mental health remain to be seen.

However, speaking to Beat, Kiki Martire from Spunout, says even people with previously good mental health have been reporting symptoms of poor mental health:

“Earlier in lockdown if you were feeling more hopeful, you were reading your favourite book or trying to organise a zoom night”

“You might also notice that you’re going back to coping strategies, unhealthier ones that you might have left in the past, eating disorders have seen a huge rise.”