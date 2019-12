It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Snow and sleet could fall in the South East this weekend as the weather is set to turn colder.

Snow was reported at Knock Airport this morning at 6am.

Met Éireann says showers may turn wintry as temperatures drop close to freezing.

The cold weather is set to continue all weekend with frost likely at night.

Image by Jörg Vieli from Pixabay