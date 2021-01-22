Snow is expected in large parts of Ireland over the weekend with Met Éireann likely to issue a weather warning later on Friday.

Temperatures will struggle to stay above freezing for the weekend with the chance of snowfall across the country on Saturday night.

Friday started cold and bright everywhere with snow reported in counties Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary and Wicklow.

There is a possibility of snow in the north and west as a band of showers crosses the country leading to tricky driving conditions.

A spell of sleet & snow bringing some hazardous conditions to southeast will continue to clear. Scattered heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet & snow becoming mainly confined to northwest this afternoon. Highs of 3 to 5C, light to moderate westerly breeze.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/lq1WHgtbeB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2021

It will be as low as minus 4 degrees on Friday night and rise to just 5 degrees on Saturday before the mercury plummets again with another night of sub-zero temperatures.

Saturday will be a freezing day with frost lingering for much of the morning and daytime temperatures rising no higher than 5 degrees nationwide.

The UK Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice in the North from Friday night into Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice will affect parts of the UK between 1600 today and 1030 tomorrow. See https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs for details. #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/l8bYJsD2Xe — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2021

Met Éireann said there is a “growing possibility” of snow both on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The forecaster said most of the country will see snow on Saturday night and there is the possibility of more snow on Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another cold day with frost forming on Sunday night. All indications suggest a return to milder weather next week.