By Dean Egan.

Up to 5 cm of snow will fall in some areas of the country today.

The entire South East is under a status yellow snow/ice warning, along with Connacht from 8am this morning.

The alerts will last for 24 hours, and Met Éireann’s warning of poor visibility.


Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel says;

“It will fall predominantly as snow for a while.”

“Especially in the south and south east, where it’s likely to be at its heaviest.”

“Accumulations possibly up to 5cm in places, which may lead to disruption on the roads.”

