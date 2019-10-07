Smyths Toys Superstores have officially revealed their top toys for Christmas 2019. This list consists of some classics that children are familiar with including NERF, Paw Patrol and LEGO! in addition to some brand new toys from some of the biggest brands.

Sinead Byrne, Joint Head of Marketing at Smyths Toys shared her thoughts on Smyths Toys Superstores top toys selection this year; “With all of the fantastic new toys launched this year it was really difficult to pick a Top Ten but we got there! Forky, Cubby and Boppi have stolen our hearts this year and we are super excited for the Frozen Arendelle Castle that has just launched. Toys are travelling in style with the LOL! Glamper, Barbie Dream Plane and Paw Patrol Jet! All guaranteed to entertain kids this Christmas!

All of these toys feature in the newly released Smyths Toys catalogue and are available in all of their stores nationwide.

Smyths Toys Superstores now trade from over 123 stores across the UK and Ireland. Catering for all ages, the leading toy retailer’s stores are bursting with a huge range of toys, video games, bikes and baby products, including all the top brands.

Smyths Toys Superstores Top Toys List:

FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Playset Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg – Gold Barbie Travel DreamPlane Nerf Fortnite AR-E Push n Talk Forky Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle