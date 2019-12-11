Lisa Smith has been further remanded in custody for four weeks after being charged last week with a terror offence.

The former soldier from Dundalk is accused of being part of jihadist terrorist group Isis between October 28th 2015 and December 1st this year.

She made a brief appearance in court this morning before being taken back to a secure unit in Limerick prison.

She’s due to make her next appearance from there via video link on January 8th when a book of evidence is due to be served on her.