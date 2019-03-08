'Slimming products' recalled and four food businesses ordered to close last month

Four food businesses were ordered to close last month while two improvement orders and two prohibition orders were served on others, including a range of ‘slimming’ teas and coffees.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported the orders were issued by environmental health officers in the HSE for breaches of food safety legislation.

One closure order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Red Chilli take away, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

File photo.

Three more closure orders were served on Apache Pizza & Curry House, Enfield, Co Meath as well as Mr Kebab takeaway and Bite Time, both in Co Kerry.

Improvement orders were served on Mapas Tapas in Carlingford, Co Louth and Bombay Bistro in Rush, Co Dublin. Bombay Bistro is under new ownership since February 13.

Two prohibition orders were served on the Friendly Meat Shop in Letterkenny, Co Donegal and Miss Fit Enterprises Limited, Co Dublin, which produces Miss Fit Skinny Tea.

Last month the FSAI recalled four different Miss Fit Skinny Tea and Miss Fit Coffee products due to “incorrect, misleading and ambiguous labelling”, including:

Miss Fit Skinny Tea 14 Day Skinny Tea;

Miss Fit Skinny Tea Max;

Miss Fit Slimming Coffee 14 Day Fat Burning Instant Coffee;

Miss Fit Skinny Coffee Max;

Miss Fit Skinny Tea Ultimate Weight Loss Bundle Pack;

Miss Fit Skinny On The Go Tea bags;

and Miss Fit Slimming Coffee 28 Day Fat Burning Instant Coffee.

One of the recalled Miss Fit products

“Amongst the labelling breaches are health claims which are not authorised and are therefore misleading to the consumer,” the FSAI said.

Some of the reasons for the enforcement orders in February include:

a build-up of dirt around taps of wash hand basins;

mildew in the microwave;

grease congealed onto the wheels of equipment;

grease dripping into pest control bait boxes on the floor and a bait box submerged in oil;

mouse droppings observed on the floor of a premises;

raw burgers stored adjacent to cooked chicken;

chopping board in a filthy condition;

dead flies in the light covers;

no allergen information provided;

accumulations of food debris beneath and behind fridge;

waste stored beneath the service counter in an open bin;

a foul odour upon opening a fridge which was storing salami and cheese and was at a temperature of +19° Celsius;

and dried-in food waste accumulated in wash-up sinks.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised the risk that unhygienic practices within food businesses pose to consumer health.

“The enforcement orders served in February were primarily due to premises presenting with poor hygienic conditions throughout and without any evidence of cleaning taking place,” Dr Byrne said.

It is not acceptable that consumers’ or indeed food workers’ health is compromised by inadequate food safety practices in any food business. The legal responsibility for producing safe food lies firmly with food businesses.

“What we are seeing is an obvious lack of training of staff, which ultimately leads to poor hygiene practices, creating favourable conditions for pests and insects and potentially putting consumers’ health at risk.

“Food businesses run the risk of making their customers sick and ruining their reputation by neglecting basic food safety and hygiene standards.

“Each individual food business must take responsibility and commit to ensuring high food safety standards and compliance with the law.”

Share it:













Don't Miss