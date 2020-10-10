Six people have been rescued from the River Liffey after their boat got into difficulty west of Dublin city centre.

It happened at the Islandbridge weir earlier today.

Rescue swimmers and firefighters used ropes and a floating sled to reach the trapped group.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s thanked Trinity College boat club for its help in the rescue effort.

Today Firefighter/Paramedics trained as rescue swimmers responded to a boat in difficulty near a weir on the River #Liffey. Six people were taken to safety using our rescue boat and a sled. Thanks to @duboatclub for the assistance on scene