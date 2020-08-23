Six people onboard a dismasted yacht 36 miles offshore were assisted by Dunmore East RNLI earlier today.

The Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat crew launched at 7.26am (Sunday 23 August) to assist a 10m yacht which had been dismasted 36 miles south of Dunmore East in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On reaching the yacht, the volunteer lifeboat crew conducted a quick assessment of the 6 yacht crew members who were in good spirits and thankfully did not need any medical assistance.

The yacht which was taking part in a race from Dublin around the Fastnet lighthouse was still able to make its own way slowly under power and was escorted by Dunmore East lifeboat crew to the safety of Dunmore East harbour at 2.15 pm.

Tony Kelly, Dunmore East RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said:

“A shout like this really highlights how dedicated our volunteers are.

“They gave up their Sunday morning without hesitation to spend nearly 7 hours at sea, away from their families to selflessly help others. Thankfully, sea conditions were good at the time and all are now safely back onshore.”