Six McDonald’s drive-thrus will open in Ireland next Wednesday.

All of the initial six restaurants will be in Dublin – the fast-food chain is expected to announce the exact locations next week.

There will be a spending cap of €30 per car, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment.

We in the South East mightn’t have to wait too much longer for our next Big Mac fix, however. McDonald’s says it hopes to reopen all of its Drive-Thrus across Ireland by early June.