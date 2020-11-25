A further six deaths and an additional 269 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

There are currently 269 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 36 people in ICU with the virus.

In the South East, all counties have recorded less than 5 new cases today, while Wexford has recorded zero.

It comes as a further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the region’s Department of Health.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 954, while there were also another 533 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The department’s daily dashboard said today’s infections figure may be higher than normal due to an “issue with the flow of data” on lab tests carried out through the NHS nationwide programme, which saw yesterday’s figure lower than expected.