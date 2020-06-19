Sir Ian Holm, who starred as Bilbo Baggins in Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit has died aged 88.

He died peacefully this morning in hospital.

The famed actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in recent years.

Throughout his distinguished career, Holm played numerous high-profile roles in films such as Alien, The Aviator and The Day After Tomorrow.

As recently as early June, Holms expressed his sadness over not being able to attend a Lord Of The Rings reunion Zoom call: “I am sorry to not see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm.”