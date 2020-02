Stormont’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy has written to the parents of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn.

The Sinn Féin MLA recently retracted comments he made shortly after the murder suggesting Mr. Quinn was involved in criminality.

The 21-year-old was beaten to death in a barn in County Monaghan in 2007.

His parents say they are bitterly disappointed that Mr. Murphy refused a request to say in the letter that Paul was not a criminal.