Digital Desk Staff

Sinn Féin has launched an advertisement campaign on Irish unity which will be rolled out in a number of prominent US newspapers today.

The Friends of Sinn Féin organisation is looking to capitalise on Irish-American support for the reunification of Ireland.

The Irish Times reports that both The New York Times and the Washington Post will carry half-page ads titled: ‘A United Ireland – Let the people have their say.’

Similar ads will run in Irish-American publications like the Irish Echo as the United States prepares to mark St Patrick’s Day next week.

“The Good Friday [Belfast] Agreement provides for a referendum on Irish Unity. It is for the people to determine their future,” the ad states, calling on the Irish Government to “promote and plan for unity”.

“As Americans, we call upon our government and public representatives to urge the British government to set the date for the Unity Referendum.”

The Friends of Sinn Féin campaign is supported by other Irish-American groups including the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Irish American Unity Conference and the James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition.

“With your support we can be the first generation of Americans to visit a free and united Ireland,” it adds.

The Irish Times reports that the campaign is the latest move by Sinn Féin and its Irish-American partners in a campaign to secure a ‘once-in-a-generation’ chance at an Irish unity referendum.

Brexit problems and constitutional questions over Northern Ireland have highlighted issues in the North in the United States.

The ad campaign comes one week before Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a bilateral virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden to mark St Patrick’s Day.