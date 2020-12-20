By Digital Desk Staff

Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael to become the most popular political party in the country.

The party has gained two percentage points and now enjoys a 32 per cent popularity rating, according to the latest political poll by the Sunday Times.

Fine Gael has slipped four points, falling to 27 per cent support.

In a sign the Taoiseach’s party may be finding its feet in Government, Fianna Fáil is up three points to 22 per cent support, sitting in third place.

The Irish Examiner reports the poll surveyed 916 eligible voters between December 3rd and 15th, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 per cent.

The Labour Party has seen a one point increase to five per cent, while the Green Party has dropped two points to three per cent support.

Support for Solidarity/People Before Profit remains unchanged at two per cent, while support for the Social Democrats has dropped one to one per cent.

Aontú has dropped one point to zero per cent support.

Independents and Others have seen an increase of two points in support, to seven per cent.