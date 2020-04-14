Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed she was diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

Deputy McDonald was contacted yesterday to say she had tested positive for the Coronavirus – 16 days after getting the test.

She said she is no longer infected or infectious – which came after two weeks of feeling very unwell.

However, McDonald has had a setback in her recovery – developing post-viral pleurisy in her right lung.

She says she is responding well to medication and expects to be back at work next Monday.

McDonald has appealed to people to stay home and stay safe – saying you do not want to get this virus.

It comes on the day the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are expected to meet to approve a framework document outlining how a coalition between the two parties will work.

If approved it will go to their parliamentary parties and then be shared with other, smaller parties, as they try to win their support for a coalition to form the next government