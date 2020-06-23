There have been calls for everyone in the country to be given vouchers for staycations.

Sinn Féin says every adult should get a €200 one for all style voucher, with children getting €100.

The measure would cost €860 million.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke says it would provide a much-needed stimulus for the tourism sector:

“It puts money through the tills of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“It’s a model that has been followed in many other countries… it’s seen as an effective measure to stimulate tourism and hospitality.”

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay