Sinn Féin’s national governing body (ard chomhairle) is meeting in Dublin this morning to discuss the party’s disastrous local and European election results.

On-going efforts to restore power-sharing in the North are also on the agenda. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and senior party officials from both sides of the border are in attendance at the private meeting.

Representatives of the 410 local cumann groups who choose to attend the meeting will also be asked for their views on what happened in the local and European elections and how a repeat of the result can be avoided.

It will be the national executive’s first meeting since the party lost almost half of its council seats and two of its three MEPs last month. Dublin and Ireland South MEPs Lynn Boylan and Liadh Ni Riada both lost their seats while in Midlands North West, Matt Carthy kept his seat but saw his percentage fall.

Sinn Féin finished the local elections with 81 seats, in stark contrast to the party’s 159-seat showing in 2014.

However, a member of the party’s ard chomhairle, Roscommon’s Claire Kerrane, insists the party will bounce back from the 78-seat haemorrhage.

She said: “We are very disappointed with the election results. We know we did not do enough to convince people to vote for Sinn Féin.

“This election result will drive us on, more determined than ever.

“Today’s meeting is our first opportunity for the leadership of the party to come together to have a very honest conversation.”

MaryLou McDonald pictured during the elections. Picture: PA