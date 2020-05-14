Single parents were paid €533m in social welfare last year.

It’s an increase of €22m on 2018.

The One-Parent Family Payment is given to men and women who are bringing up children without their partner’s support.

The maximum weekly payment is €203, with a small amount extra for each child, but the scheme is means-tested.

Last year 39,533 parents collected the payment – up nearly 300 on the year before.

They got a total of €533m – up 4 per cent on 2018.

Nearly 14,000 lone parents in Dublin got payments last year, followed by 3,700 in Cork.

Ten other counties also had more than 1,000 recipients – including Louth, Wicklow and Kerry.